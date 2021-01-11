Are Paine's days as Australia captain numbered?

Source:

January 11, 2021 19:58 IST

'Tim Paine was more interested in talking to the batsman rather than his field placing and bowling changes. I won't be surprised if there is a change in the Australian captaincy after the series is over,' says former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

IMAGE: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Tim Paine after the drawn third Test, saying he should have focussed on the game rather than indulging in ‘nonsense’. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Australia skipper Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the drawn third Test in Sydney, saying his behaviour was "unbefitting" of a leader and could cost him his captaincy.

Australia's famed bowling attack threw everything at India on the fifth day but couldn't break their resolve as the visitors hung on for a memorable draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I don't know, I am not an Australian selector, but his days as captain are numbered. If you allow the Indian team to bat 130-odd overs without getting wickets... this is a very good Australian attack. The bowling changes, the field placements, everything could have made a difference to the result," Gavaskar told India Today.

Paine's dropped catches played a key role in the partnership of Hanuma Vihari (23 not out off 161 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who batted for more than 42 overs for a 62-run stand to save the Test.

In frustration, the 36-year-old tried to exchange words with Ashwin to disturb his focus during the last session and ended up dropping Vihari after that.

"Tim Paine was more interested in talking to the batsman rather than his field placing and bowling changes. So I won't be surprised if there is a change in the Australian captaincy after the series is over," Gavaskar said.

Paine dropped three catches during the match.

"If you drop simple catches, Rishabh Pant got two edges, they were not difficult catches; the last one which he missed off Vihari was also which he could have left to the first slip," the former India skipper said.

"He was a little bit disturbed, his concentration was not there after that little episode with R Ashwin."

In the 122nd over, Paine could be heard on stump microphone, trying to sledge Ashwin. He even used an abusive word during the chatter.

"First and foremost, it was unbefitting of a captain of a national team to be talking about something other than cricket," Gavaskar said.

"By all means, you want to have a go at the opposition, you talk about their cricket, you can tell the batsmen he doesn't know how to play, you can say he is no good.

"All those kinds of things are completely acceptable because you're talking cricket. But when you talk about something else, it shows your frustration. It shows you are not able to bear the fact that the opposition is putting up a fight."

India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs, while chasing a mammoth 407.

Gavaskar said Paine should have focussed on the game rather than indulging in "nonsense".

"But see, this game, I had a former Australian captain sitting next to me and doing commentary. He said this game has a wonderful way of coming back and biting you on the back.

"Your best bet is to concentrate on the game and try not to upset the opposition with this kind of nonsense that has no place in the game," Gavaskar said.

Paine, however, had defended himself after the match saying that it was all a part of the game and no harm was done.

"There was a bit of by-play going on. They were wasting a bit of time, we were getting a bit frustrated, we let him know, he had a bit of say back and again it's all part of the game. No harm done," he said during the virtual post-match press conference.

Paine was on fined 15 per cent of his match fee on Sunday for showing dissent at an umpire's decision on Day 3 of the match.