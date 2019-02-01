rediff.com

Another first for super Mithali!

Another first for super Mithali!

February 01, 2019 10:25 IST

The India captain becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Mithali Raj 

IMAGE: Mithali made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.

The 36-year-old is also the highest run-getter in ODIs with 6622 runs at an average of 51.33, including seven hundreds.

 

Mithali, however, could not make a big impact in her 200th game, scoring nine off 28 balls as India were bowled out for 149 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

She had hit an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mithali made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played.

She has also played 10 Tests and 85 T20s.

