Anil Kumble warns: Don't rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Cricket legend Anil Kumble urges caution in fast-tracking young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the Indian team

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL exploits have triggered calls for an early India cap. Photograph: RR/X

Key Points Anil Kumble advises against rushing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian cricket team, emphasising the importance of managing expectations for young talent.

Kumble highlights the potential of the 2036 Olympics to transform Indian sport by boosting grassroots development and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

He stresses that access to infrastructure and quality coaching are crucial for nurturing young talent and growing sports participation in India.

Kumble believes that creating national and international icons in various sports is essential for inspiring the younger generation and popularising sports beyond cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL exploits have triggered calls for an early India cap but spin legend Anil Kumble has advised caution, stressing that the young prodigy's journey should not be rushed.

Speaking on a range of issues during an interaction in Mumbai on Friday, Kumble noted that while exceptional talent can make it difficult to hold a player back, early expectations can also place unnecessary pressure on a young athlete.

"The player himself probably answers that question," Kumble said, referring to the debate around fast-tracking versus gradual progression.

He drew parallels with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made an undeniable case for selection as a teenager with consistent performances back in the late 1980s.

Kumble acknowledged that Sooryavanshi has shown promising signs, adding that the 15-year-old boy is "doing all the right things."

"At this point in time, it's a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, 'I want you to play for India in two months' time,'" he said.

Highlighting the advantage of youth, the former India captain pointed out that time is firmly on Sooryavanshi's side.

"Even 10 years later, he's going to be 25," he remarked.

Reiterating that there is no fixed path to success in cricket, Kumble said players can emerge at different stages of their careers and still make significant contributions. He expressed confidence that Sooryavanshi's performances will keep him firmly on the selectors' radar.

"For Vaibhav, it could be this year, next year, or maybe a couple of years later. But the way he is batting, he's certainly someone the selectors will be watching closely," Kumble added.

India's 2036 Olympics Bid and Sporting Transformation

When the discussion switched to the possibility of India hosting the 2036 Olympics, Kumble believed it could be a turning point for Indian sport, triggering grassroots growth and inspiring a new generation of athletes across disciplines.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of mega sporting events, Kumble recalled the influence of the 1982 Asian Games in his own early years, noting how exposure to international competition can leave a lasting impression.

"Grassroots development of every sport suddenly changes," Kumble said, highlighting that large-scale events create visibility and engagement even for audiences far from the venues.

He stressed that the rise of national and international icons is crucial to popularising sports.

"Unless we create icons in every sport, it's very difficult for the younger generation to look up to them," he said, adding that hosting the Olympics would help produce such role models beyond cricket.

Kumble also pointed out that cricket's inclusion in the Olympic programme could boost fan engagement while simultaneously drawing attention to other sports.

"You're not just participating, you're also looking forward to national heroes winning medals," he said.

Addressing Challenges in Indian Football and Sports Development

Addressing the long-standing question of India's struggles in football, Kumble described the country as rich in raw talent but in need of stronger systems. He emphasised that increasing participation and engagement at the grassroots level is key to building a sustainable talent pipeline.

"The reason cricket is popular is because of the scale of engagement. We need to create a larger base for every sport," he explained.

Kumble highlighted the abundance of natural ability in India's hinterland, from states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, particularly praising the hand-eye coordination seen among young athletes in smaller towns and villages.

However, he identified two major challenges: sustaining engagement and providing structured coaching.

"Somebody needs to be there to teach," Kumble said, recalling his own early exposure to coaching camps, including those conducted by late cricket writer Rajan Bala.

Despite the challenges, Kumble expressed optimism about the future, citing growing awareness and participation in sports. He added that the prospect of hosting the Olympics, along with other international events, could accelerate this momentum.

Looking ahead, Kumble voiced hope that Indian football would eventually find its place on the global stage.

"One day, I'm sure, football in India will be part of the World Cup," he said, expressing confidence that sustained effort and structural improvements will help realise that dream.

The Importance of Access and Coaching in Sports

Kumble also underlined the importance of balancing infrastructure development with accessibility and coaching, stating that building stadiums alone is not enough to grow sport in India.

"Access is the most important aspect," Kumble said, emphasising that infrastructure must go beyond physical facilities.

"When we talk about infrastructure, we only look at stadiums and buildings. That's not enough. People need access to those spaces and, more importantly, access to coaching."

He stressed that quality coaching is a critical ingredient in nurturing young talent and called for greater opportunities at the grassroots level.

According to Kumble, children should be encouraged to explore multiple sports before choosing one, rather than being directed by parents.

"It should be the child who picks the sport," he said, advocating for wider engagement and exposure across disciplines.

Highlighting the challenges in urban centres, Kumble pointed out that lack of accessible play areas and long travel times often discourage participation. He suggested that proximity and community-based facilities are key to sustaining interest among youngsters.

"If it takes too long to reach a training centre, children lose interest," he noted, adding that localised infrastructure and community involvement are essential.