HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India's 2036 Games bid: 'It should uplift and deliver benefits'

India's 2036 Games bid: 'It should uplift and deliver benefits'

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 15, 2025 11:19 IST

x

'...we say that sport is this great phenomenon that is so wonderful and it's healthy and it's good for us all. Let's make sure that it doesn't bring suffering or disadvantage to anybody because of a major event that's come.'

England cricketer Isa Guha speaks to former Australian footballers Sarah Walsh and Maya Dodd at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru, on Friday

IMAGE: England cricketer Isa Guha speaks to former Australian footballers Sarah Walsh and Maya Dodd at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru, on Friday. Photograph: Aus Consulate Bengaluru/X

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games is a massive opportunity to "turbo-charge" investment in its infrastructure but it must ensure the benefits are shared across local communities, a sports governance expert said.

The world's most populous nation has never hosted the Olympics, though New Delhi staged the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982 as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

The city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat is expected to be at the centre of India's plans to host the Games but a multi-city bid cannot be ruled out.

 

Former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd, who previously served on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athlete Entourage Commission, said developing the facilities needed to host the Olympics would have long-term benefits for the country.

"Leaving the voting politics aside, it's a great opportunity to turbo-charge investment into sports infrastructure that'll be able to bear fruit for many years to come," Dodd said during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Friday.

"Making sure those investments are the right ones in the right places, serving the right people, and taking a holistic view of that is a big opportunity, not just in hosting rights but also to improve communities that will be hosts."

Indonesia, Turkey and Chile have confirmed their intention to compete for the 2036 hosting rights, while several other countries including Egypt and South Korea are also expected to join the race.

Former Australian soccer player Dodd said there had to be a legacy from hosting the Games.

"It's important to ensure that the model imposed isn't one that's purely extractive of that country but one that's holistic and uplifts, and leaves not just a legacy afterwards, but actually delivers benefits along the way," she added.

"That's important because we say that sport is this great phenomenon that is so wonderful and it's healthy and it's good for us all. Let's make sure that it doesn't bring suffering or disadvantage to anybody because of a major event that's come."

India has performed poorly at the Olympics, winning a total of 41 medals to date. The seven it bagged in Tokyo four years ago remains its biggest haul from a single Games.

The country has won 10 gold medals, eight from hockey between 1928-1980, with one each from athletics and shooting.

Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh, who helped the team seal bronze medals in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, said investment was needed to nurture the next generation of athletes.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I received threats after 2021 T20 WC: Chakravarthy
I received threats after 2021 T20 WC: Chakravarthy
Recognise This Cricket Legend?
Recognise This Cricket Legend?
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
SRH's Nitish Reddy gets fitness clearance
SRH's Nitish Reddy gets fitness clearance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 2

12 Tips To Help You Sleep Better

webstory image 3

13 Irresistible Eggplant Recipes

VIDEOS

Pulwama transforms into winter wonderland after fresh snowfall0:56

Pulwama transforms into winter wonderland after fresh...

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai0:46

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai

Watch: Ameesha Patel plays Holi with paps0:51

Watch: Ameesha Patel plays Holi with paps

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD