Amla comes out in support of Black Lives Matter campaign

July 15, 2020 17:16 IST

IMAGE: Former South Africa opener Hashim Amla. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on Wednesday came out in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and also thanked pacer Lungi Ngidi for taking a stand for the right cause.

Amla also said that some people are really delusional as they believe one race is superior to the other.

"The imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes, that's right, nothing but delusional," Amla wrote on Instagram.

"However many of us, including myself, have borne the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way - publicly and privately," he added.

Amla's post comes just one day later as thirty-one former and current domestic and international South African players, including Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, JP Duminy, and Herschelle Gibbs signed a letter in support of Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The letter was also signed by five current coaches including national fielding coach Justin Ontong, ESPNCricinfo had reported.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi had urged the CSA board to show their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and this came under criticism from former players such as Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn and Brian McMillan.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck in a viral video.

During the first Test between England and West Indies last week, players from both sides had taken a knee to show their solidarity against racism.