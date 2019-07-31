All you need to know about Ashes series

Factbox on the five-Test Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on Thursday:
FIXTURES
Aug. 1-5, first Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug. 14-18, second Test - Lord’s, London
Aug. 22-26, third Test - Headingley, Leeds
Sep. 4-8, fourth Test - Old Trafford, Manchester
Sep. 12-16, fifth Test - The Oval, London
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches 346
Australia wins 144
England wins 108
Draws 94
Last 15 Ashes series
YEAR HOSTS WINNERS MARGIN
1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0
1993 England Australia 4-1*
1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1
1997 England Australia 3-2*
1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1
2001 England Australia 4-1
2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1
2005 England England 2-1
2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0
2009 England England 2-1
2010/11 Australia England 3-1
2013 England England 3-0
2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0
2015 England England 3-2
2017/18 Australia Australia 4-0
* Six-Test series
SQUADS
England (first Test): Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
ODDS (supplied by William Hill)
10/11 England to win the Ashes
6/1 drawn series
7/5 Australia to win the Ashes
Correct score:
England: 200/1 1-0; 50/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 20-1 3-0; 5/1 3-1; 6/1 3-2; 12/1 4-0; 8/1 4-1; 20/1 5-0
Australia: 250/1 1-0; 100/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 50-1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 9/1 3-2; 33/1 4-0; 16/1 4-1; 50/1 5-0
Drawn series: 200/1 0-0; 50/1 1-1; 13/2 2-2
England’s top batsman: 9/4 Joe Root; 4/1 Jonny Bairstow; 9/2 Rory Burns; 5/1 Jason Roy; 8/1 Ben Stokes; 8/1 Joe Denly
Australia’s top batsman: 2/1 Steve Smith; 5/2 David Warner; 9/2 Usman Khawaja; 6/1 Marcus Harris; 8/1 Cameron Bancroft; 12/1 Travis Head
England’s top bowler: 5/2 James Anderson; 3/1 Stuart Broad; 7/2 Jofra Archer; 4/1 Mark Wood; 9/2 Chris Woakes; 8/1 Ben Stokes
Australia’s top bowler: 9/4 Pat Cummins; 9/4 Mitchell Starc; 7/2 Josh Hazlewood; 9/2 Nathan Lyon; 6/1 Peter Siddle; 9/1 James Pattinson
More from rediff