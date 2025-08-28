HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » All-rounder returns as SL bolster attack for Asia Cup

All-rounder returns as SL bolster attack for Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 21:27 IST

x

Hasanranga was sidelined for the Zimbabwe squad following a hamstring injury

IMAGE: Hasanranga was sidelined for the Zimbabwe squad following a hamstring injury. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was on Thursday included in Sri Lanka's 16-member squad for the Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from September 9.

Hasaranga is not a part of the Sri Lanka squad for their tour of Zimbabwe which begins with the first ODI in Harare on Friday, with the island nation playing one more ODI and three T20Is after the tour-opener.

Hasaranga had suffered a hamstring injury during their series against Bangladesh which Sri Lanka lost at home. He finds a place in the squad for the Asia Cup in which Sri Lanka have also named two young batters in Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Along with Hasaranga, Sri Lanka have Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana among spin bowling options.

 

Sri Lanka, who suffered a heavy defeat in the last Asia Cup final against India which was held in ODI format in their backyard in 2023, are placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hongkong.

Before the Super Four stage, Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh on September 13, Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18.

Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Teen squash star claims hat-trick of national titles
Teen squash star claims hat-trick of national titles
PIX: Tilak seeks Lord Ganesh's blessings
PIX: Tilak seeks Lord Ganesh's blessings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue - Watch2:38

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue -...

'Struggle might be there but no quarrel': RSS Chief on relationship with Centre1:54

'Struggle might be there but no quarrel': RSS Chief on...

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV