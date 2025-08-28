HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen squash sensation Anahat claims hat-trick of national titles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 28, 2025 19:12 IST

Velavan reclaims men's crown

National Squash Singles Champions Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh

IMAGE: National Squash Singles Champions Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Top seed Anahat Singh breezed her way to a third successive title in the HCL National Squash Championships with a win over Akansha Salunkhe at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

 

The 17-year-old Anahat, India's highest ranked female player in the world, completed a hat-trick of titles with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 win over second seed Salunkhe.

Salunkhe had downed veteran Joshna Chinappa in the semifinals.

Anahat had finished runners-up in 2022 before topping the following three editions, reaffirming her supremacy in the country.

Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the men's crown by beating the defending champion Abhay Singh 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8.

It was Velavan's second national title following his win in 2023. The win was made sweeter as he avenged his loss to Abhay in the last two finals.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
