After India thrash Pak, Sania takes a break from Twitter

June 18, 2019 10:18 IST

IMAGE: Sania wasn't going to take the online hate in her stride. Photograph: BCCI

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was once again dragged into controversy after Pakistan team's dismal performance against India during their World Cup 2019 match in Manchester.

Pakistani fans were angry as the green shirts were beaten by 89 runs in a rain-affected match on Sunday.

Videos and pictures appeared showing Pakistan players going for burgers on the eve of the match, and Twitter didn't waste any time in bashing the Pakistan team. Fans expressed their anger and wrote that having late-night parties and junk food a night before the match.

Sania, also present at the outing with husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, was also trolled heavily on social media.

The Indian star responded to the person schooling him over the privacy and making video without permission.

While the visuals were going viral, the six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza had hit back at the trolls and said: "That’s the video you shot without asking us, disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us and got told off for doing so. And you came up with this crap? For your information, ‘outing’ was dinner and yes people are allowed to eat if they lose a match! Bunch of fools!Try better content next time."

Later, actress Veena Malik severely criticized Mirza for taking her infant to a sheesha bar in Manchester ahead of crucial Pakistan-India clash in the World Cup 2019. “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious?” Malik tweeted.

“Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?” said Veena.

Mirza replied, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does.”

“I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher,” bristled Mirza at the Pakistani actress.

This is not the first time Sania has been dragged into a controversy related to the Pakistan team.

Mirza, though wasn't going to take the online hate in her stride. Sania has decided to take a break from Twitter after trolls dragged her into unwanted attention.

Her tweeted read, “Twitter cracks me up ?? and some people for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys ??? it’s break time.”