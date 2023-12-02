News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Adelaide Strikers' nail-biting win in WBBL final

Adelaide Strikers' nail-biting win in WBBL final

December 02, 2023 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adelaide Strikers

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adelaide Strikers/X

The Adelaide Strikers claimed their second straight Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title on Saturday with a three-run win over Brisbane Heat in a thrilling final that went down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.

After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5.

 

Adelaide Strikers

Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington then restricted Brisbane with three wickets, two of which came in the final over. The chase went down to the last ball, with Nicola Hancock only managing a single when she needed to hit a boundary to avoid defeat.

"We called it last year. We were sitting in the changerooms, we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'. And we've had that fight, that determination all year," McGrath said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Something to be happy about after World Cup loss'
'Something to be happy about after World Cup loss'
Southee refuses to blame defeat on World Cup fatigue
Southee refuses to blame defeat on World Cup fatigue
'IPL has given me confidence to remain calm'
'IPL has given me confidence to remain calm'
Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa
Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa
India's energy needs to double by this decade: Ambani
India's energy needs to double by this decade: Ambani
'It is tough job to sell life insurance to people'
'It is tough job to sell life insurance to people'
'There is huge demand for home loans'
'There is huge demand for home loans'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

'If my son plays a sport, I'll use Kohli as example'

'If my son plays a sport, I'll use Kohli as example'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances