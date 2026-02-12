HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?

Abhishek Doubtful For Pakistan Showdown?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 12, 2026 22:33 IST

Abhishek Sharma remains a doubtful starter for India's massive T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan, after recovering from a stomach infection and missing training and the match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

Abhishek Sharma's readiness for the match against Pakistan will be known only once the team begins training in Colombo

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's readiness for the match against Pakistan will be determined only once his training session kicks off in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

India's game-changing opener Abhishek Sharma might have been released from the hospital but a cloud of uncertainty hovers over his participation in the important T20 World Cup group league fixture against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

 

Key Points

  • India opener Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful for the February 15 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
  • He was hospitalised earlier this week due to a stomach infection and high fever.
  • Though discharged from a Delhi hospital, he skipped training at the Kotla as he still feels weak.
  • The illness has reportedly led to some weight loss and reduced stamina.

Abhishek, who is recuperating from a stomach infection-related problem, had to be hospitalised for a couple days after complaining of high fever and stomach pain.

He was released from a Delhi hospital on Wednesday but on Thursday, as the Indian team went through the motions at the Kotla, Abhishek didn't train as he was still feeling a bit weak.

There has been a bit of weight loss too and in case of severe stomach infection, one takes some time to recover and gain the strength and endurance to play top-flight cricket.

"Abhishek isn't fine still, might take one or two games," skipper Suryakumar Yadav dropped enough hints that the he could be a doubtful starter for the Pakistan game.

It is understood that his training session in Colombo ahead of the Pakistan game, will be an indicator as to how he is shaping up. If he bats for a long duration like he normally does during routine nets, then it might be considered that he is good to go.

During the past year if one has tracked the India net sessions, Abhishek takes multiple turns to bat and in a three-hour session, he bats anywhere between 75 to 90 minutes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
From Bench to World Cup: Jacob Duffy's Patience Pays Off
Sachin lauds Italy as Mosca Brothers Star in Historic Win
T20 WC: Kishan, Hardik power India to 209 for 9 vs Namibia
Italy Coach Hopes T20 WC Win Sparks Cricket Boom Back Home
Inspired by Warne, Manenti Stars in Italy's Historic Win
