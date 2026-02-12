Tendulkar lauds Italy as Mosca Brothers Star in Historic Win

Italy registered their first-ever T20 World Cup win, thrashing Nepal by 10 wickets as the Mosca brothers scripted history with an unbeaten 123-run stand.

IMAGE: Anthony and Justin Mosca scripted history for themselves and for Italy in their 10-wicket win over Nepal on Thursday. Photograph: T20 WC/X

Mumbai witnessed history at the T20 World Cup as a clinical Italy outplayed Nepal by 10 wickets to register their first-ever win in the ICC tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday

Chasing 124, openers and brothers Anthony Mosca (62 not out off 32 balls) and Justin Mosca (44-ball 60 not out) got Italy off to a flyer, scoring history-making half-tons, before taking the team across the finish line and placing themselves in the annals of cricketing history.

Anthony and Justin Mosca shared an unbeaten 123-run opening stand to chase 124 in just 12.4 overs.

The partnership is the highest by siblings in T20 World Cup history.

It marked the first time two brothers completed a successful chase unbeaten in T20 cricket.

While Justin was the first to reach the 50-run milestone off just 37 balls, becoming the first Italy player to score half century in the T20 World Cup, his brother followed soon after becoming the 2nd player to score half century (off just 28 balls) in a T20 World Cup.

Justin, a left hander and Anthony, a right hander, showed shades of classy batting with sweep shots, lofted drives and breath-taking strokeplay, taking on pacers and spinners alike, to chase down the target in a mere 12.4 overs.

This is the first time in T20 cricket history that two brothers stayed unbeaten and finished a successful chase together.

It is first time a pair of brothers has recorded a hundred-run partnership in T20 World Cup history and is also the highest partnership (123 not out) between siblings in T20 World Cup history.

Soccer fanatics, the Mosca brothers born in Sydney are third-generation Italian-Australians. Their grandparents migrated from Italy to Australia in the mid-20th century.

While the 34-year-old Anthony is a carpenter by profession, younger brother Justin is a physical education teacher.

They picked up their cricketing skills playing tennis ball cricket in their Nonnas front yard.

The Moscas made their T20 International debuts in July 2022 against Greece.

Italy's spinner Crishan Kalugamage, who won the Player of the Match for his 3 for 18, expressed gratitude to his family and his countrymen, terming it a 'massive moment'.

'Thank you so much to all the crowd and all my teammates, and I'm really happy about the win. I always, always, always want to help the team win the match and do my best for my nation, Italy,' he said at the post-match presentation.

'So I'm happy. I also worked hard with my coaching staff, and I'm really happy with my line and length; I took three wickets. So a massive moment for me after so many sacrifices. Thank my family and all the Italians," he added.

Italy's clinical win was also noticed by legend Sachin Tendulkar, who wrote an appreciative post on X: 'Congratulations to Italy on their first-ever T20 World Cup win, and in such commanding fashion! A proud footballing nation making its mark in cricket reminds us how beautifully the game is spreading across the globe.'

A proud management, the Italy Cricket Board wrote on X: 'That's how you announce yourself on the world stage. That's statement from Azzuris.The team lost its captain in the very first match and then to have upstaged an opponent who gave more than a scare to the mighty English this comfortably tells a lot about our team. Ben fatto.'