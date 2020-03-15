News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later: Unadkat announces engagement

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later: Unadkat announces engagement

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 15, 2020 21:53 IST

Jaydev Unadkat

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat with his fiancee Rinny. Photograph: Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram

Two days after leading Saurashtra to a maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Porbandar posted a picture of his fiancee Rinny and himself on his social media accounts, announcing the news.

 

"6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..," Unadkat wrote along with a ring and a heart emoticon.

India Test player and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the bowler. "Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance," Pujara wrote.

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul, all-rounder Mandeep Singh and and Vidarbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal were some of the other cricketers who congratulated Unadkat.

Unadkat enjoyed a splendid Ranji Trophy season and accounted for 67 wickets at 13.23, including match-winning spells on the last day of both the semi-final and the final respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Shoaib blames China's eating habits for COVID-19

Shoaib blames China's eating habits for COVID-19

Manjrekar reacts after being axed from BCCI panel

Manjrekar reacts after being axed from BCCI panel

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use