2nd Test: Burns, Lawrence keep England afloat against NZ

June 11, 2021 00:00 IST
Images from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand played at Edgbaston on Thursday

Scorecard

Rory Burns

IMAGE: England batsman Rory Burns reaches his half century during day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

England batsmen Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence scored battling half-centuries as the hosts recovered from a mid-innings wobble to reach 258-7 against New Zealand on the opening day of the second and final Test on Thursday.

Burns fought hard even as wickets fell around him and looked set to reach his fourth test century in front of a boisterous Edgbaston crowd of around 17,000 fans before falling for 81, caught by stand-in skipper Tom Latham off Trent Boult.

Trent Boult

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates with team mates after dismissing James Bracey. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Boult (2-60) removed James Bracey with the first ball of his next over to leave England in trouble at 175-6 after they had won the toss and made a solid start with the bat.

Lawrence (67 not out) steadied the ship, however, with his third test half-century and Mark Wood (16 not out) gave him solid support before the close.

England team

IMAGE: Matt Henry looks on from his knees as England batsmen Mark Wood and Dan Lawrence pick up some runs. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Earlier, Burns and fellow opener Dom Sibley ensured that the hosts negotiated the opening session of a home test without the loss of a wicket for the first time since 2011.

New Zealand made six changes to the team that drew the first test at Lord's with Latham captaining the side for the third time in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson due to a niggling elbow injury.

But the visitors clicked into gear after lunch as Matt Henry (2-66) forced Sibley (35) to nick the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, before Zak Crawley fell for a duck, caught at slip off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Cricket fans

IMAGE: Spectators in caveman fancy dress outfits enjoy themselves. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root got off the mark with a boundary off Henry, but edged the next delivery to Blundell before Ollie Pope departed for 19.

New Zealand struck in the final session as Burns swiped at a swinging delivery outside the off stump to give Boult his first wicket of the innings before wicketkeeper Bracey was caught in the slips for a first-ball duck.

Olly Stone (20) shared a vital 47-run partnership with Lawrence before being trapped lbw by Ajaz Patel.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
