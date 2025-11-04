HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Gopichand Hinduja dies in London at 85

Gopichand Hinduja dies in London at 85

By Aditi Khanna
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 17:18 IST

x

Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of globe-spanning Hinduja Group, died in London at the age of 85, sources close to his family said.

GP Hinduja

Photograph: Kind courtesy, TheAsianAwards

Fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand P. Hinduja was unwell for past few weeks and died in a London hospital, they said.

 

Gopichand, who belonged to the second generation of the Hinduja family, took over as chairman following the death of his elder brother Srichand in May 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita.

He was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force, and his death marks the end of an era, a close associate of the British Indian industrialist said on Tuesday.

"With a heavy heart, I share with you the tragic loss of our beloved friend, Mr GP Hinduja, who has departed for his heavenly abode,” said Lord Rami Ranger, a close associate of the industrialist.

“He was one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force,” he said.

G P Hinduja had been a regular feature in the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List', with the Hinduja Group topping this year's tally for the fourth consecutive year with an estimated fortune of GBP 35.3 billion.

He oversaw the multinational conglomerate with cross-sector interests, most recently adding the Old War Office (OWO) luxury hotel complex in central London to its varied business interests.

G P Hinduja was known as a very vocal champion of closer India-UK economic ties and often addressed gatherings in London to exhort businesses to invest in the booming Indian market.

He was the recipient of a string of awards over the years, most recently a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to business and industry at the Lokmat Global Economic Convention here in August.

“We have always been working to see what best we can do between India and the UK because we believe our responsibility is to act as a bridge between the host country and the motherland,” he had said recently at a business gathering.

His elder brother and the group's co-chairman, S P Hinduja, had passed away in May 2023.

Together, the Hinduja brothers, including Prakash and Ashok, were among the most well-known Indian-origin business families in Britain.

The family's group of companies operates across 48 countries across automotive, oil and speciality chemicals, banking and finance, IT, cybersecurity, healthcare, trading, infrastructure project development, media and entertainment, power, and real estate.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sebi chief slams repeated outages at exchanges
Sebi chief slams repeated outages at exchanges
C'garh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI
C'garh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI
How Much Will Jio Platforms Be Worth After IPO?
How Much Will Jio Platforms Be Worth After IPO?
The Stunning Flying Car From China!
The Stunning Flying Car From China!
RBI's short dollar forward position up after 7 months
RBI's short dollar forward position up after 7 months

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha Cutlet: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 3

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

VIDEOS

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki1:46

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on...

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Jis birth anniversary4:15

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan...

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas glamorous style wins the hearts of fans1:02

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO