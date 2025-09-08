How GST Rate Cut Will Impact Sectors

Lower rates effectively increase disposable income, strengthen purchasing capacity, and support broader consumption growth.
Automobile
Key impact
- Relief from long-pending disputes around GST rates on auto components with a single GST slab of 18%
- Lower rates effectively increase disposable income, strengthen purchasing capacity, and support broader consumption growth
- EVs retain tax edge, but reduced gap also makes hybrids attractive
- Compensation cess relief on larger cars (including SUV and luxury vehicles) increases credit fungibility
Way forward
- Reassess pricing structures to manage profitability, dealer margins, and customer expectations
- Manage inventory & working capital
- Align distribution chain in terms of pricing, managing returns, promotional schemes, compliance requirements to minimise disruptions and disputes
- Review state incentives, subsidies and initiate dialogue with authorities if revisions or renegotiations are needed
- Assess the treatment of accumulated compensation cess credits
- I-T readiness to adopt the updated rates
- Assessing impact of delayed utilisation of ITC accumulated on account of capex
- Focus on media and advertising strategies to showcase lower prices
FMCG
Key impact
- Lower prices, better affordability
- Higher volumes, rural traction, festival boost
- Positive investor sentiment
- Regulatory clarity needed
- Consumption and manufacturing boost
- Faster refunds for exporters
Way forward
- Need updated billing systems for new rates
- Reassess MRPs, margins, and product classifications
- Realign pricing policies with trade partners
- Advocate to the government on issues related to inverted duty refunds, cess credit, anti-profiteering clarity, and MRP re-sticking relaxations.
- Plan for transitional stocks
- Update or relabel packaging to meet regulatory compliance
Logistics
Key impact
- Higher tax cash outflows for logistics players
Way forward
- Need for transition readiness
- Service pricing impact across supply chain to be evaluated for determining preferred GST rate for varied transportation services
Financial services
Key impact
- Reduction in cost of insurance for consumers
- Denial of ITC to create cascade of taxes
- Impact on policies issued in the past due to inability to increase premiums
- Need to review premiums for new policies
- Transition challenges
Way forward
- Determining the imapct of denial of input credit
- Change managemnet for new rates
- Advocacy for open issues
Pharmaceutical
Key impact
- Lower treatment costs, increased accessibility and affordable healthcare
- Lower costs for hospitals and diagnostic centers
- Increased challenges for manufacturing firms of accumulated ITC on account of inverted duty structure
- Transition planning and management for inventory and in-transit stock
- No immediate plans to revive anti-profiteering probes, onus on businesses to voluntarily pass on rate reduction benefits to consumers
Way forward
- Update ERP, tax systems
- Reassess product pricing, MRP setting, and margin planning to reflect cuts
- Restructure pricing policies, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely talks on transitional aspects
- Identify old stock, plan credit notes/discounts to clear inventory
- Assess the risk of ITC accumulation for imported consignments in transit or on-hand stock, consider mitigation measures
Agriculture
Key impact
- Reduced cost of production
- Boost sales due to enhanced affordability
- Increased farmer income
- Consumer to benefit due to overall synergy in the value chain
Way forward
- Restructure pricing policies and align with distributors/trade partners, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely communication on transitional aspects to minimise supply chain disruptions.
- Reassess product pricing, and margin planning to reflect tax reductions
