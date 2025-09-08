HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How GST Rate Cut Will Impact Sectors

How GST Rate Cut Will Impact Sectors

By Business Stadnard
3 Minutes Read
September 08, 2025 09:04 IST

Lower rates effectively increase disposable income, strengthen purchasing capacity, and support broader consumption growth.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
 

Automobile

Key impact

  • Relief from long-pending disputes around GST rates on auto components with a single GST slab of 18%
  • Lower rates effectively increase disposable income, strengthen purchasing capacity, and support broader consumption growth
  • EVs retain tax edge, but reduced gap also makes hybrids attractive
  • Compensation cess relief on larger cars (including SUV and luxury vehicles) increases credit fungibility

Way forward

  • Reassess pricing structures to manage profitability, dealer margins, and customer expectations
  • Manage inventory & working capital
  • Align distribution chain in terms of pricing, managing returns, promotional schemes, compliance requirements to minimise disruptions and disputes
  • Review state incentives, subsidies and initiate dialogue with authorities if revisions or renegotiations are needed
  • Assess the treatment of accumulated compensation cess credits
  • I-T readiness to adopt the updated rates
  • Assessing impact of delayed utilisation of ITC accumulated on account of capex
  • Focus on media and advertising strategies to showcase lower prices

FMCG

Key impact

  • Lower prices, better affordability
  • Higher volumes, rural traction, festival boost
  • Positive investor sentiment
  • Regulatory clarity needed
  • Consumption and manufacturing boost
  • Faster refunds for exporters

Way forward

  • Need updated billing systems for new rates
  • Reassess MRPs, margins, and product classifications
  • Realign pricing policies with trade partners
  • Advocate to the government on issues related to inverted duty refunds, cess credit, anti-profiteering clarity, and MRP re-sticking relaxations.
  • Plan for transitional stocks
  • Update or relabel packaging to meet regulatory compliance

Logistics

Key impact

  • Higher tax cash outflows for logistics players

Way forward

  • Need for transition readiness
  • Service pricing impact across supply chain to be evaluated for determining preferred GST rate for varied transportation services

Financial services

Key impact

  • Reduction in cost of insurance for consumers
  • Denial of ITC to create cascade of taxes
  • Impact on policies issued in the past due to inability to increase premiums
  • Need to review premiums for new policies
  • Transition challenges

Way forward

  • Determining the imapct of denial of input credit
  • Change managemnet for new rates
  • Advocacy for open issues

Pharmaceutical

Key impact

  • Lower treatment costs, increased accessibility and affordable healthcare
  • Lower costs for hospitals and diagnostic centers
  • Increased challenges for manufacturing firms of accumulated ITC on account of inverted duty structure
  • Transition planning and management for inventory and in-transit stock
  • No immediate plans to revive anti-profiteering probes, onus on businesses to voluntarily pass on rate reduction benefits to consumers

Way forward

  • Update ERP, tax systems
  • Reassess product pricing, MRP setting, and margin planning to reflect cuts
  • Restructure pricing policies, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely talks on transitional aspects
  • Identify old stock, plan credit notes/discounts to clear inventory
  • Assess the risk of ITC accumulation for imported consignments in transit or on-hand stock, consider mitigation measures

Agriculture

Key impact

  • Reduced cost of production
  • Boost sales due to enhanced affordability
  • Increased farmer income
  • Consumer to benefit due to overall synergy in the value chain

Way forward

  • Restructure pricing policies and align with distributors/trade partners, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely communication on transitional aspects to minimise supply chain disruptions.
  • Reassess product pricing, and margin planning to reflect tax reductions

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Business Stadnard
Source: source
GST 2.0: India's Answer To Trump's Tariffs
GST 2.0: These will get cheaper from September 22
'Double dose of reforms': Modi hails 'simpler' GST
GST and income tax cuts to spark sustained growth
GST 2.0: What Is Taxed, What Is Exempted
