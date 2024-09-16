News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Zomato ties up with IRCTC for food delivery

Zomato ties up with IRCTC for food delivery

By BS Reporter
September 16, 2024 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Food aggregating platform Zomato, announced its collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) with its latest offering — ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains’.

Zomato

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepinder Goyal/Instagram

This collaboration aims to transform train journeys, enabling passengers to enjoy a variety of dishes from the comfort of their train seats.

The service is currently live across 88 cities.

 

Since the collaboration, 1,000,000 orders across 100 stations have been delivered to customers.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with IRCTC allowing us to provide culinary delights to train passengers, making their journeys a memorable experience.

"We are confident that the scale of our collaboration with IRCTC will touch the lives of millions of customers across India and make train travel a convenient and delightful affair.”

Through ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains’, customers can order meals, whether they’re at the station or in their train compartment.

The convenience extends to every passenger.

Customers can open the Zomato app and search for keywords like train.

Alternatively, customers at the station can also update their location after opening the Zomato app, post which they will be redirected to a banner for entering their PNR.

It will automatically fetch the customer’s seat and train details directly once the customer has provided their PNR, ensuring that the delivery partners deliver the order to the right seat.

This innovative approach enables delivery of food orders when the train is about to arrive at the station.

Customers also have the option of picking up their orders from assigned pickup points at the station.

Even in the case of train delays, Zomato tracks the train timings to adjust delivery timings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
 
Print this article
BSE hoists the sails for Sensex's 'offshore' voyage
BSE hoists the sails for Sensex's 'offshore' voyage
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
Why Hyundai Is Not Worried as Car Demand Slows
Why Hyundai Is Not Worried as Car Demand Slows
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Married To Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Married To Siddharth
Mamata invites docs for '5th and final time' for talks
Mamata invites docs for '5th and final time' for talks
Bajaj Housing Finance shares jump over 114% on debut
Bajaj Housing Finance shares jump over 114% on debut

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Festival season may not add zing to portfolios

Festival season may not add zing to portfolios

AIFs: Rocket fuel for a $50 bn investment blastoff

AIFs: Rocket fuel for a $50 bn investment blastoff

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances