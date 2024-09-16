News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Alternative investment funds: Rocket fuel for a $50 bn investment blastoff

Alternative investment funds: Rocket fuel for a $50 bn investment blastoff

By Khushboo Tiwari
September 16, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) — investment vehicles favoured by the affluent — have topped $50 billion (Rs 4.3 trillion) in total investments for the first time during the April-June quarter, according to the latest data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

AIFs

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The industry’s commitments have approached Rs 12 trillion ($140 billion), marking a 40 per cent increase over the past year. The amount raised and deployed stood at Rs 4.74 trillion ($56 billion) and Rs 4.32 trillion ($51 billion), respectively, the data shows.

 

The real estate sector remains the dominant investment portfolio for AIFs, accounting for over 17 per cent of total investments.

Of the Rs 4.32 trillion in total investments, Rs 74,300 crore is allocated to real estate.

The sector recorded a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 8.5 per cent in total investments.

The pharmaceutical and financial services sectors reported higher Q-o-Q growth rates of 16 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, albeit from a lower base.

Typically, AIFs receive and deploy funds in tranches. Investment managers request funds from committed entities when suitable investment opportunities arise.

The industry has attracted investments from high-net-worth individuals and family offices seeking high returns through alternative investment opportunities.

AIFs are niche investment products structured as pooled investments with higher entry barriers.

AIFs invest in startups, infrastructure, stressed assets, private credit, and housing projects.

Consequently, nearly three-quarters — Rs 3.1 trillion — of their investments are in the unlisted space.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered
What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered
'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'
'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!
RG Kar ex-principal was 'deceptive' during polygraph
RG Kar ex-principal was 'deceptive' during polygraph
Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy
Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy
M'luru tensed after stones pelted on places of worship
M'luru tensed after stones pelted on places of worship
Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence
Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses

WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses

70% Of Fortune 500 Book Passage To India

70% Of Fortune 500 Book Passage To India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances