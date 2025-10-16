HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Zomato parent co Eternal posts Rs 65 cr net profit in Q2

Zomato parent co Eternal posts Rs 65 cr net profit in Q2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 16, 2025 23:46 IST

x

Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Zomato

Photograph: Courtesy, Instagram

The company, which re-branded itself as Eternal in March, had reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore in the June-September quarter of the last fiscal.

 

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movie ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent firm), which completed in August 2024.

During the quarter under review, Eternal's revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,590 crore.

It was Rs 4,799 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported a total expense of Rs 13,813 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 4,783 crore a year ago.

Eternal's reporting segments include its India food ordering business, quick commerce, Hyperpure supplies (B2B business), going out, and other segments (residual).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8 Of The World's Leading Rice Producers
8 Of The World's Leading Rice Producers
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!
Fraud Spike: SBI Bears the Brunt
Fraud Spike: SBI Bears the Brunt
8 Items That Will Get Cheaper This Diwali
8 Items That Will Get Cheaper This Diwali

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Knew Deepika Could Be This Fun As Meta AI's Voice?

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Fryers To Bring Home This Diwali

webstory image 3

7 Of India's Shiniest Malls

VIDEOS

Watch: Controlled Blasts On Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Clear Boulders1:53

Watch: Controlled Blasts On Jammu-Srinagar Highway To...

WATCH: CM Fadnavis Drives Blue Energy's EV Truck3:06

WATCH: CM Fadnavis Drives Blue Energy's EV Truck

'Op Sindoor is a proof of India's self reliance': Rajnath Singh3:10

'Op Sindoor is a proof of India's self reliance': Rajnath...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO