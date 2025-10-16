Zomato parent co Eternal posts Rs 65 cr net profit in Q2

Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Photograph: Courtesy, Instagram

The company, which re-branded itself as Eternal in March, had reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore in the June-September quarter of the last fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movie ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent firm), which completed in August 2024.

During the quarter under review, Eternal's revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,590 crore.

It was Rs 4,799 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported a total expense of Rs 13,813 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 4,783 crore a year ago.

Eternal's reporting segments include its India food ordering business, quick commerce, Hyperpure supplies (B2B business), going out, and other segments (residual).