Rediff.com  » Business » Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

Source: PTI
July 15, 2024 17:18 IST
Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Zomato

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Its rival Swiggy, which had also increased the platform fee in select cities on Sunday, reverted to charging Rs 5 per order on Monday in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as shown on its app.

 

When contacted to ascertain the reasons for the hike, both Zomato and Swiggy declined to comment.

The two companies had introduced platform fees last year, initially at Rs 2 per order, which has been increased gradually.

Platform fee is treated as one of the ways in which food-delivery platforms are trying to increase their profitability, with a duopoly in place as Zomato and Swiggy are the key players in the segment.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
