Zomato CEO shares his experience as a delivery exec

Zomato CEO shares his experience as a delivery exec

Source: PTI
October 06, 2024 22:20 IST
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Sunday said malls need to be "more humane" towards delivery partners, sharing his first-hand experience as a delivery executive picking up orders for the food tech giant.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz

Photograph: Courtesy, Instagram

The Zomato CEO and his wife Grecia Munoz, who changed her name to Gia Goyal on Instagram, earlier took on the role of delivery partners to deliver orders in Gurugram and get a first-hand experience of challenges faced by them.

 

Sharing his experience in a social media post, Goyal said: "During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners.

"And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners. What do you think?" The Zomato CEO tagged a video with the post elaborating upon the experience.

"We reached Ambience Mall in Gurugram to pick up the order from Haldiram's.

"Was told to take the other entrance, and realised they are asking me to take the stairs.

"Went in again on the main entrance to make sure there are aren't any elevators for delivery partners."

Goyal further said that he took the stairs to the third floor to realise that delivery partners cannot enter the mall and have to wait at the stairs to receive orders.

"Chilled with my fellow delivery partners while also getting valuable feedback from them," the Zomato CEO said, adding that he was finally able to sneak in to collect the order when the staircase guard "took a small break".

Source: PTI
 
