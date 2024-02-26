Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered a mild stroke 6 weeks ago

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a "mild stroke" six weeks ago.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue.

"Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," he revealed in a post on X.

While disclosing about his health, Kamath said he had noticed his face drooping and struggled with reading and writing. He expects full recovery in 3-6 months.

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.

"From being absent-minded to more present-minded.

"So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he said.

He further said, "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected.

"The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit.

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

Nithin, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, founded the discount broking platform Zerodha.

In December 2023, Kamath announced that he was nominated a non-official member of the government's reconstituted National Start-up Advisory Council (NASC).

The NASC was originally set-up in January 2020 to advise the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.