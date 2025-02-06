Zepto Grabs #2 Spot in Global Food Apps

Zomato is at 5, Swiggy at 9, Blinkit at 10.

Zepto, the Indian quick commerce startup, last year became the world's second most downloaded mobile app on mobiles in the foods and drinks category, according to data Sensor Tower released recently.

McDonald's, the US fast food chain, was the most downloaded.

Zepto's rival Blinkit was the tenth most downloaded app in the category.

Other Indian companies in the category were food and grocery delivery companies Zomato at number five and its competitor Swiggy at number nine.

The category also included fast food and fast casual restaurants, restaurant order and delivery, other food delivery services, dining and listing, reviews and reservations and dining and restaurant apps.

Worldwide rank in terms of downloads in food and drink apps The apps 1 McDonald's 2 Zepto 3 KFC 4 Dominos Pizza 5 Zomato 6 Burger King 7 Grab 8 Uber Eats 9 Swiggy 10 Blinkit

Sensor Tower said that in the second half of calendar year 2024 (CY24) downloads in the grocery delivery subgenre surged due to Zepto's 300 per cent growth in India compared to the first half of the year.

The company introduced a feature that allows customers to 'buy now and pay later', solidifying its position in India's quick commerce space.

Zepto's average monthly users in the last quarter of 2024 overtook that of Blinkit for the first time.

Zepto in November raised $350 million in a domestic funding round, after fetching $340 million in August.

The company has made a total fund-raise of $1.95 billion.

Country Growth in crypto currency sessions in 2024 over 2023 Germany 91 Indonesia 54 France 47 Brazil 47 US 36 South Korea 36 Vietnam 31 Vietnam 26 UK 22 Turkey 10

According to Sensor Tower, apps in the foods and drinks category were downloaded 353 million times in India in CY24, growing 43 per cent from the year before.

Indian downloads comprised more than 16 per cent of global downloads in the category.

The number of sessions on Indian apps was a staggering 43,200 million, marking a growth of 21.7 per cent from CY23 and accounting for 15 per cent of all sessions worldwide.

Indian apps are key players in other categories.

India in CY24 was amongst the top 10 countries in terms of sessions on cryptocurrency apps.

Cryptocurrency sessions in India grew 26 per cent in 2024 over the previous year, putting the country in the eighth rank.

Germany topped the ranking, with cryptocurrency sessions growing by 91 per cent.

Indian apps dominated the retail category where Meesho was the world's third most downloaded app and Flipkart was sixth. Shein and Temu were first and second.

In video streaming, Jio Cinema (with its cricket rights) was the second most downloaded app after USA's Netflix.

Most downloads in the financial services app category had three Indian companies in the top 10.

PhonePe retained its rank as number one in downloads and the list had Paytm and Bajaj Finserv.

Indian carpooling startup Rapido made it to the top 10 downloads in the travel category.

Dream 11 hit the top slot in the sports category.

