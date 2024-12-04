Social media is full of surprises and we got another surprise when a Zepto employee use it to vent his anger at the company in a post on social media platform Reddit.

IMAGE: Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder, and Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. Photograph: Courtesy Zepto/Linkedin

The employee, who goes by the name Scary_Split3157 on Reddit, railed at Zepto's 22-year-old CEO Aadit Palicha.

'I have been working at Zepto for a year now. It is the most toxic work culture,' the ex-employee wrote, and complained about the young CEO stating, 'Aadit starts work only at 2 pm because he cannot wake up early and meetings are set up at 2 am in the morning.'

'A lot of youngsters are hired because senior people do not want to work in such a culture and these people are made to work 14 hours a day atleast,' the post alleged.

The post was subsequently removed by Reddit.

Reddit stated while removing the post, 'Sorry, this post has been removed by the moderators of r/india.

However, an X user saved the screen shot and tweeted about the post, which went viral.

You can read the post on @chandrarsrikant's X account.

The post ended by claiming, 'At least 10 people leave the company every week and 20 more are hired.'

Aadit Palicha quickly responded from his unverified X account.

At 8.16 am he wrote, 'I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommended it to all our competitors :-)

Aadit then added, 'FYI, not my quote- read it from an interview of Daksh Gupta.'

Daksh Gupta,the CEO and co-founder of Artificial Intelligence startup Greptile, was in the news last month for stating that he expects his employees to work for more than 14 hours a day.