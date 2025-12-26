World's 9 Fastest-Growing Cities

Asia takes the lead, boasting four Indian cities on the list, according to the 2024 Savills Growth Hubs Index.

Out of 230 cities analysed for their economy, population, and wealth, the report names the key growth spots likely to shape the world by 2033.

Today, just over half -- 55 per cent -- of the world's population calls cities home. The UN predicts this will surge to nearly seven out of ten people by 2050, that's roughly 2.5 billion more city-dwellers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajith Kumar/Wikimedia Commons

1. Bengaluru

With a GDP of nearly $360 billion in 2023, it ranks among India's most productive urban growth centres.

Known globally as an alpha-city, it thrives on international connections and innovation.

The city's tech landscape has buzzing hubs like Electronic City, International Tech Park, Bagmane Tech Park, and Manyata Embassy Business Park etc and tops the list as the world's fastest-growing city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lê Minh Phát/Wikimedia Commons

2. Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam's bustling economic powerhouse makes it to second place on the list. By 2023, its GDP had soared to around US$121 billion, with a per capita GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) of US$9,600.

The city's remarkable growth is fuelled by mining, seafood processing, agriculture, and construction, tourism, finance, and commerce -- reflecting the dynamic pulse of a city at the forefront of Vietnam's economic rise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kabi1990/Wikimedia Commons

3. New Delhi

Ranked third globally on the fastest-developing city's list, its rapid population expansion, rising economy, infrastructure development and influx of migration underpin its growth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shredpave/Wikimedia Commons

4. Hyderabad

Telangana's capital is fast emerging as India's innovation hotspot. Home to booming IT, pharmaceutical and automotive industries, it has become a city of world class companies like Amazon, Google, Dell, Tata and Microsoft.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aj777x /Wikimedia Commons

5. Mumbai

From dizzyingly tall skyscrapers to busy startup hubs, Mumbai's mix of real estate growth, innovation and infrastructure continues to cement its status as India's always-humming financial capital.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charlie fong/Wikimedia Commons

6. Shenzhen

Nearly 17.5 million people (as per 2020 figures) live in China's third-largest urban centre after Shanghai and Beijing.

By 2022, the city's economy was valued at 3.24 trillion RMB, placing it among the country's most powerful growth engines. Often described as China's Silicon Valley, Shenzhen's economy rests on four strong foundation pillars: Advanced technology, financial services, large-scale logistics, modern industry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tim Wu/Wikimedia Commons

7. Guangzhou

This Chinese city continues to power ahead on the back of its strong manufacturing base, vast logistics network and an expanding tech scene.

As a key pillar of China's Greater Bay Area, the urban centre plays a crucial role in driving the region's growth and shaping its future.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Windmemories/Wikimedia Commons

8. Suzhou

It has risen on the strength of cutting-edge manufacturing, modern biotech base, and an economy driven by innovation. This mix has turned the city into one of China's quickest-advancing urban success stories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy lawepw/Wikimedia Commons

9. Riyadh

Quietly reinventing itself, driven by the bold ambitions of its Vision 2030. The plan imagines Saudi cities standing among the world's finest places to live and the Saudi capital is pushing hard towards that future with sweeping upgrades and dazzling new projects.