Workers' strike still on at Samsung Chennai unit despite pay hike offer

Workers' strike still on at Samsung Chennai unit despite pay hike offer

By Shine Jacob
October 09, 2024 17:34 IST
Workers’ strike at Samsung Electronics plant at Sriperumbudur entered 30th day on Tuesday with no end in sight as Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the union leading the charge, claimed that its major demands are yet to be fulfilled.

Samsung

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

This is despite the company agreeing to pay a special incentive to the employees.

On Monday, the company signed an MoU with representatives of its workmen, in which it agreed to pay a special incentive of Rs 5,000 to its employees.

 

CITU, which was leading the strike in which around 1,300 participated, was not part of the talks with the company.

“We held talks with the government.

"Our major demand of a CITU registered Union is not met.

"Until that is heard, we will go ahead with the strike.

"Those who signed the memorandum of understanding with the company are part of a committee set up by the company itself,” A Jenitan, a senior CITU leader, told Business Standard.

According to the MoU, the company will provide a Productivity Stabilisation Incentive of Rs 5,000 per month, starting from October 2024 through March 2025.

During wage negotiations with employees, this special incentive will be considered for the annual wage increment for 2025-26.

“CITU is stuck to its demand regarding Union recognition and talks with its leaders,” said a source.

The Union wants to include Samsung India Workers’ Union President E Muthukumar, a veteran CITU leader who is not an employee of the firm, in the talks.

Shine Jacob
Source: source
 
