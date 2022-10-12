News
Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro Q2 net drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 cr

Wipro Q2 net drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 cr

Source: PTI
October 12, 2022 16:17 IST
Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.6 per cent drop in its net profit in the second quarter, on lower earnings from clients in non-US markets.

Wipro

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,649.1 crore in July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,930.6 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenues rose to Rs 22,539.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 19,667.4 crore a year-ago.

 

Wipro said earnings from its clients in non-US markets fell in the second quarter.

Earnings from Europe dropped to Rs 787.5 crore, from Rs 918.6 crore a year back.

Similarly, the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region saw lower earnings of Rs 219.4 crore, as compared to Rs 302.8 crore last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
