Rediff.com  » Business » Zuckerberg, many other Facebook users losing followers

Zuckerberg, many other Facebook users losing followers

Source: PTI
October 12, 2022 15:10 IST
Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining losing majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.

Meta

Photograph: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

 

"Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, “We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.” 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
