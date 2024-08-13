Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

In the ongoing saga of senior management resignations, Wipro announced on Monday that its chief technology officer (CTO) Subha Tatavarti has resigned.

Her resignation will be effective from August 16, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: “Subha Tatavarti, CTO, resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.”

According to the filings, Tatavarti submitted her resignation letter on August 9 to chief executive officer (CEO) Srinivas Pallia.

Tatavarti was appointed to the position of CTO in April 2021 by former CEO Thierry Delaporte.

She joined Wipro from Walmart, where she led product technology development and the commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure, as well as security, data science, and edge platforms.

Tatavarti will be the third senior executive to leave the company since Pallia took over.

In May of this year, Amit Choudhary, chief operating officer of Wipro, resigned.

Choudhary’s resignation followed the departure of Anis Chenchah, CEO for Asia Pacific, India, West Asia, and Africa. Both leaders had joined Wipro from Capgemini.

Following Choudhary’s resignation, Wipro immediately announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as chief operating officer.

Jain, who joined Wipro in 2023 and is a member of the Wipro executive committee, is tasked with enhancing organisational and operational efficiency to drive sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth with client-centricity.

Senior leadership turnover at Wipro has become a regular occurrence as the company has seen several changes in its CEO position.

Pallia is the eighth CEO of Wipro.

His predecessor, Delaporte, also experienced numerous senior-level departures during his tenure.

Delaporte took over as Wipro CEO on July 6, 2020, from Capgemini. Since then, the firm has undergone restructuring, resulting in several senior-level exits.

In 2023 alone, nearly 10 senior executives resigned, including chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, who joined Cognizant, and chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman.

As Pallia takes charge, further churn among senior leaders is expected.

According to media reports, the company has already elevated several veterans to new roles.