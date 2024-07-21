News
Will Nirmalji's 7th Budget boost the markets?

Will Nirmalji's 7th Budget boost the markets?

Source: PTI
July 21, 2024 20:22 IST
The outcome of the Union Budget, quarterly earnings from corporates and global trends are the major factors to drive stock market sentiments this week, analysts said.

Sitharaman

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors, the rupee-dollar trend and the movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude are also crucial aspects to watch out for.

"The upcoming Union Budget on July 23, 2024, has become the next focal point for the market, with high expectations for growth-oriented policies.

 

"Several factors will influence the market direction, including Q1 FY25 earnings, domestic and global economic data, and broader global market trends.

"Market sentiment will be closely monitored by observing foreign and domestic institutional investor activity (FII and DII) and crude oil prices," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Among blue-chip firms Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Tech Mahindra and Nestle will announce their earnings during the week.

"The market direction will be determined by the upcoming Budget outcome," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The Union Budget will provide the next set of directions to the market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

"Earnings season will also pick up pace, which will result in stock-specific actions," he added.

HDFC Bank will remain in focus on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit grew 33.17 per cent to Rs 16,474.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

 

Source: PTI
 
