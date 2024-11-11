Why FSSAI called up qcom companies

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sought a meeting with quick-commerce (qcom) platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto on Tuesday to discuss issues regarding violations of food safety standards, according to sources familiar with the matter.

IMAGE: Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zepto/Linkedin

This comes at a time when there have been issues raised about food safety standard violations by qcom platforms for packaged food products, including violations related to expiry and best before dates.

“The problem is that the minimum shelf life of a product is not being maintained by some players,” said an industry source.

The FSSAI had, last week, held a meeting of its Central Advisory Committee (CAC) to discuss food safety issues on e-commerce platforms.

It directed states to increase surveillance on warehouses and facilities of e-commerce platforms.

Business Standard has also seen a copy of the letter that has been sent to qcom companies on the issue.

LocalCircles, an independent community platform, wrote a letter to FSSAI in October to examine violation of Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations 2020 by certain online platforms.

It alleged that they had listed and delivered products with less than 30 per cent shelf life available.

“Over the last 12 months, an increasing number of consumers have been regularly reporting on LocalCircles about certain online platforms delivering products with low shelf life.

"For example: A packet of bread with a typical shelf life of 5-7 days being delivered with just one day left,” it wrote in its letter.

It said that, in a related survey it conducted with over 12,000 respondents across India, 57 per cent consumers said most online platforms are not displaying the best before date for packaged products online.

“We have informed the same to the secretary, consumer affairs, and are told that the Department of Legal Metrology is examining such violations,” it said.

It requested FSSAI to examine violations of Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations 2020 by online platforms.

It wanted products that meet the criteria of at least 30 per cent shelf life available or 45 days remaining be listed for sale and delivered.

Other issues have also been raised by distributors’ federation, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), with ministries over issues it is facing with qcom companies.

Last month, AICPDF wrote two letters — one to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the second to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

It sought an inquiry into the use of private vehicles by qcom and e-commerce firms for commercial operations.

It also requested compliance by them with the food regulator norms while delivering products.