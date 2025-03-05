Why BSE stock tumbled over 9% on Wed

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 05, 2025 12:07 IST

Shares of BSE on Wednesday tumbled more than 9 per cent after its rival NSE said that all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

BSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The stock of BSE tanked 9.39 per cent to Rs 4,035.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Later, it recouped some of its losses and was trading 5.67 per cent lower at Rs 4,201 apiece on the bourse.

 

The broader market is trading in the green zone, with the Nifty of NSE climbed 202.30 points or 0.92 per cent to 22,284.95.

On Tuesday, the NSE said all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

The exchange said in a circular that the expiry day for Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will change from Thursday to Monday of the expiry week, while Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts expiry will shift from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday of the expiry month.

Additionally, the exchange also shifted F&O expiry for Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next50 to the last Monday of the expiry month from April 4.

"The circular shall come into effect from April 4, 2025 i.e. expiry day for all existing contracts will be revised to 'New Expiry Day' on April 3, 2025 (EOD)," the exchange said in a circular.

Derivative in financial markets typically refers to a forward, future, option or any other hybrid contract of pre-determined fixed duration, linked for the purpose of contract fulfilment to the value of a specified real or financial asset or to an index of securities.

Broadly, there are two types of derivative contracts -- futures and options.

A futures contract means a legally binding agreement to buy or sell the underlying security on a future date, while options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price within or at end of a specified period.

