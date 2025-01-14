HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.37% in Dec

Source: PTI
January 14, 2025 13:40 IST

Wholesale price inflation rose to 2.37 per cent in December 2024, led by spike in manufactured products even though prices of food items eased, government data released on Tuesday showed.

Manufactured

Photograph: Praveen Paramasivam/Reuters

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 1.89 per cent in November 2024.

It was 0.86 per cent in December 2023.

 

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.47 per cent in December 2024, as against 8.63 per cent in November.

Inflation in vegetable stood at 28.65 per cent, as against 28.57 per cent in November.

Inflation in potato continued to be high at 93.20 per cent, and in onion it spiked to 16.81 per cent in December.

Among food items, cereals, pulses, wheat saw easing in inflation in December.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December, against a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November.

In manufactured items, inflation was 2.14 per cent, against 2 per cent in November.

Retail inflation data released on Monday showed that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation eased to 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December on easing food prices.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
