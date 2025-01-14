HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets

Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets

By Sundar Sethuraman
1 Minutes Read
Share:

January 14, 2025 09:05 IST

The markets need not tank every time the rupee depreciates sustainably over months.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters
 

Rupee depreciation is unlikely to bring the markets down, though it makes returns of foreign investors from Indian equities less attractive.

The rupee declined by 3.1 per cent since September, and Indian equity benchmarks Nifty and Sensex fell by 8.5 and 7.3 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

However, the markets need not tank every time the rupee depreciates sustainably over months.

From January 2022 to October 2022, the rupee declined by 10.2 per cent, but the Nifty and Sensex rose by 3.8 and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, from April 2018 to October 2018, the rupee declined by 12 per cent, but the Nifty and Sensex gained 2.7 and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

A random sample taken over five instances when the rupee declined over months showed that a rupee depreciation need not necessarily lead to a market fall.

The benchmark indices gained on two out of these five occasions.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sundar Sethuraman
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rs 24.69 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out
Rs 24.69 lakh cr of investors' wealth wiped out
Spike in crude oil price, FII outflows spook markets
Spike in crude oil price, FII outflows spook markets
Key factors that will drive the markets this week
Key factors that will drive the markets this week
Rupee Declines. Add Gold To Portfolio
Rupee Declines. Add Gold To Portfolio
Rupee overvalued vs key currencies despite $ woes
Rupee overvalued vs key currencies despite $ woes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Delicious Seafood Dishes From Versova Koli Fest

webstory image 2

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 3

Biggest, Tiniest, Sweetest, Most Nutritious Vegetables

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Devotees take 1st 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj4:12

Maha Kumbh: Devotees take 1st 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in Sonmarg26:10

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech in...

India successfully tests new version of Nag Mark 2 anti-tank guided missile2:11

India successfully tests new version of Nag Mark 2...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD