Wholesale price inflation falls 0.13% in June to 20-mth low

Wholesale price inflation falls 0.13% in June to 20-mth low

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
July 14, 2025 13:11 IST

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to (-) 0.13 per cent in June as prices of food articles and fuel saw deflation, along with easing in manufactured product costs, government data showed on Monday.

Inflation

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

WPI-based inflation was 0.39 per cent in May. It was 3.43 per cent in June last year.

"Negative rate of inflation in June, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, manufacture of basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

 

As per WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 3.75 per cent in June, as against a deflation of 1.56 per cent in May, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop.

Deflation in vegetables was 22.65 per cent in June, compared to 21.62 per cent in May.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation was at 1.97 per cent, compared to 2.04 per cent in May.

Fuel and power saw a negative inflation or deflation of 2.65 pc in June, compared to a deflation of 2.27 pc in May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly takes into account retail inflation while formulating the monetary policy.

Retail inflation data for June is scheduled to be released later in the day.

The RBI last month cut benchmark policy interest rates by a sharp 0.50 per cent to 5.50 per cent amid easing inflation.

