News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 19-month low of 8.39% in Oct

Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 19-month low of 8.39% in Oct

Source: PTI
November 14, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent in October, on easing prices of fuel and manufactured items.

Fuel

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

This is the first time in 19 months that WPI inflation print has come in single digit.

Last was in March 2021 at 7.89 per cent.

 

Since April 2021, WPI inflation remained in double digits for 18 months with September print at 10.79 per cent.

Inflation in October 2021 was 13.83 per cent.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in October 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc," the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

Inflation in food articles in October was 8.33 per cent, against 11.03 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was at 17.61 per cent during the month, against 39.66 per cent in September.

In the 'fuel and power' basket, inflation was 23.17 per cent, while in manufactured products it was 4.42 per cent during October.

The Reserve Bank takes into account retail inflation for formulating monetary policy.

The October retail inflation data would be released later in the day and is likely to come in at below 7 per cent.

The RBI has hiked interest rates by 190 basis points  between May to September to 5.90 per cent to tame persistently high inflation which has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates
Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates
How drones can give wings to farmers
How drones can give wings to farmers
Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly
Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly
Will Ambani Pay £4 Bn For Liverpool?
Will Ambani Pay £4 Bn For Liverpool?
Why Pooja Was Puzzled On Sunday
Why Pooja Was Puzzled On Sunday
'All-round England are deserving champions'
'All-round England are deserving champions'
Businessman arrested in Andaman gang-rape case
Businessman arrested in Andaman gang-rape case

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Investors Must Know

What Investors Must Know

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances