Rediff.com  » Business » Wholesale inflation contracts to (-) 4.12% in Jun

Wholesale inflation contracts to (-) 4.12% in Jun

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 13:51 IST
The wholesale price-based inflation rate declined to (-) 4.12 per cent in June on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

Veggies

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in May was (-) 3.48 per cent. In June last year, it was 16.23 per cent.

Inflation in food articles declined to (-) 1.24 per cent in June against (-) 1.59 per cent in May, the commerce and industry ministry said in a release on Friday.

 

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to (-) 12.63 per cent in June from (-) 9.17 per cent in May.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was (-) 2.71 per cent in the month under review against (-) 2.97 per cent in May.

The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles, the release said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
