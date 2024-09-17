News
Wholesale inflation at 4-month low of 1.31% in Aug

Wholesale inflation at 4-month low of 1.31% in Aug

Source: PTI
September 17, 2024 15:47 IST
Wholesale inflation fell to a 4-month low of 1.31 per cent in August due to a decline in prices of vegetables and fuel, even though onion and potato prices spiked, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Vegetables

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Wholesale price index-based inflation fell for the second straight month in August after it hit a high of 3.43 per cent in May.

Inflation in July was 2.04 per cent. In August last year, WPI inflation was (-) 0.46 per cent.

 

"Positive rate of inflation in August 2024 is primarily due to an increase in prices of food articles, processed food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles and manufacture of machinery & equipment etc," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food items was 3.11 per cent in August against 3.45 per cent in July.

This was led by declining prices of vegetables, which dropped 10.01 per cent in August.

Inflation in potatoes and onions continued to be high at 77.96 per cent and 65.75 per cent, respectively, in August.

Barclays in a note said the slowing in August WPI was driven by a sequential decline in food (vegetable) prices.

The continued climb in non-perishable food prices needs to be watched.

ICRA senior economist Rahul Agrawal said while Kharif sowing has been healthy so far, the surplus rainfall in the ongoing month can potentially delay the Kharif harvesting and/or impact such yields, even as reasonably healthy reservoir storage at pan-India level is likely to boost the sowing of rabi crops.

"The WPI inflation eased to a four-month low of 1.3 per cent in August 2024, with the fuel and power, core (non-food manufacturing), and crude petroleum and natural gas sub-groups together pulling down the headline WPI print by as much as 70 bps in the month vis-à-vis July 2024," Agrawal said.

Barclays said lower manufactured costs owing to the fall in energy and metal prices reduce the risk of spillover to core consumer price inflation.

Inflation in manufactured products was 1.22 per cent in August.

The fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 0.67 per cent in August against inflation of 1.72 per cent in July.

ICRA said global commodity prices have remained benign through September 2024 so far, which is likely to contain the sequential momentum in the non-food WPI.

Additionally, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil has averaged 6 per cent lower in September 2024 on a sequential basis, while touching the lowest levels in 33 months, which would also help contain the uptick in the headline WPI inflation print in the month.

Overall, ICRA expects the WPI inflation to rise to 2 per cent in September 2024 from 1.3 per cent in August.

Data released last week showed retail inflation was at 3.65 per cent in August on higher prices of vegetables.

This was higher than 3.60 per cent in July.

"Given the slight acceleration in the August CPI inflation, we think the RBI is likely to remain on a cautious hold at the October meeting and assess the impact of the monsoon on food prices, before considering monetary easing.

"We expect rate cuts to begin in December 2024," Barclays said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy, kept the benchmark interest rate or repo rate unchanged for the ninth consecutive time in August at 6.5 per cent.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Rise In Whistleblower Complaints In FY24
Can Your Electric Two-Wheeler Be Hacked?
New Toll Data Collection Tool A Privacy Risk?
'Wake up, act': Delhi HC on coaching centre deaths
Jarange begins his 6th indefinite fast within a year
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
Infy to ready base for LIC's digital transformation
