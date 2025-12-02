White-collar hiring picks up pace in Nov; grows 23% y-o-y

White collar hiring in November has surged by 23 per cent, mainly led by non-IT sectors such as education, real estate, hospitality and travel, and insurance, says a report.

October had registered a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in hiring due to advancement of Diwali dates this year while in November it rebounded with a 23 per cent growth, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index report is based on Indian job market trends and hiring activity based on new job listings and recruiter searches on Naukri.com.

The report further revealed that while IT hiring remained flat during November, several Non-IT sectors witnessed solid hiring growth.

In November, education (44 per cent), real estate (40 per cent), hospitality/travel (40 per cent), and insurance (36 per cent) posted the strongest gains.

Notably, high-value roles (Rs 20 Lakh Per Annum) and unicorn hiring surged in this period, by 38 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, added the report.

Unicorn hiring leapt 35 per cent YOY, led by e-commerce players at 27 per cent, with IT unicorns witnessing a 16 per cent surge.

When it came to geographical location, Chennai (49 per cent), Hyderabad (41 per cent), and Delhi/NCR (41 per cent) continued to drive the bulk of this growth, revealed the report.

Senior cohorts in the experience range of 13-16 years witnessed a 50 per cent YOY growth in hiring by Unicorns, it stated.

Further, the report revealed that entry-level hiring surged 30 per cent nationally, with non-metros taking the lead.

Ahmedabad topped the chart at 41 per cent, followed by Coimbatore (32 per cent) and Jaipur (31 per cent), said the report.

Key metro hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru posted 29 per cent and 26 per cent growth, respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, Global Capability Centres witnessed a hiring surge of 18 per cent YOY, targeting core tech talent like Data Scientists (49 per cent), Solutions Architects (45 per cent), Full Stack Developers (36 per cent), and Data Engineers (33 per cent), said the report.

Strategy and Management Consulting GCCs led with 50 per cent, while IT-sector GCCs grew by 9 per cent in November, it stated.

"Shift towards Non-IT sectors and demand for high-value roles, continues.

"One early trend we are observing on the platform is the increased digital hiring adoption among small businesses," Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal added.