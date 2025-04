Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in London for the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue with her counterpart, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Nirmalaji called on Reeves at 11 Downing Street, where the chancellor lives and works, in London.

Reeves is the first woman to hold the chancellor's office in its 800-year history.

IMAGE: Nirmala Sitharaman and Rachel Reeves at 11, Downing Street, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

