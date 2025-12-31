What India Ordered On Blinkit In 2025

India's shopping carts on Blinkit turned into quiet storytellers this year.
Some choices in folks' carts made perfect sense. Others were kinda hilarious.
All of them revealed how unpredictable everyday life can be.
60,456 printouts were placed at IIM Ahmedabad, a printing service Blinkit provides... So paper still rules.
2,417 packets of Maggi was an order that came in from a single customer. Given our collective fondness for Maggi it could be anyone of us, right?
20,140 cheese slices disappeared into someone's kitchen through 2025. Very cheesy!
1,758 protein bars fuelled the dedicated fitness routine of just one individual. Hat tip...
A staggering 2,01,51,338 ice creams were ordered post-dinner. Chilled out, India!
33,88,145 karelas found buyers. There's nothing bitter about that tale!
Nut crackers (a Haldiram fave) and soda were paired together 80,460 times. Cheers!
At MICA, Ahmedabad, someone once ordered shampoo, haldi and a bucket in one go -- no questions asked.
1,05,16,879 kg desi ghee was ordered this year via Blinkit. Are you surprised?
64,56,486 mangoes were delivered in 2025, because it's always mango season somewhere and there are always mango lovers anywhere.
One customer all by himself/herself ordered 342 pairs of socks. There is no clinical name for that, so let's catalogue it ourselves -- mojamania.
88,13,019 bottles of shampoo were added to carts. And purchased.
Someone ordered 994 watermelons. What do you think they were making? 2,000 mojitos?
Honey and ginger were ordered together 1,21,430 times proving it is the nation’s favourite home remedy combo.
Indians tipped Blinkit riders a generous ₹47,36,59,235. Shabash!