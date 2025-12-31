HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What India Ordered On Blinkit In 2025

What India Ordered On Blinkit In 2025

By REDIFF MONEY
December 31, 2025 12:02 IST

India's shopping carts on Blinkit turned into quiet storytellers this year.

Some choices in folks' carts made perfect sense. Others were kinda hilarious.

All of them revealed how unpredictable everyday life can be.

 printer
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gogerr/Wikimedia Commons

60,456 printouts were placed at IIM Ahmedabad, a printing service Blinkit provides... So paper still rules.

maggi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

2,417 packets of Maggi was an order that came in from a single customer. Given our collective fondness for Maggi it could be anyone of us, right?

cheese

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilmari Karonen/Wikimedia Commons

20,140 cheese slices disappeared into someone's kitchen through 2025. Very cheesy!

proteinbar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mx. Granger/Wikimedia Commons

1,758 protein bars fuelled the dedicated fitness routine of just one individual. Hat tip...

ice cream

Photograph: Kind courtesy Peachyeung316/Wikimedia Commons

A staggering 2,01,51,338 ice creams were ordered post-dinner. Chilled out, India!

karelas
Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

33,88,145 karelas found buyers. There's nothing bitter about that tale!

soda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Nut crackers (a Haldiram fave) and soda were paired together 80,460 times. Cheers!

shampoo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

At MICA, Ahmedabad, someone once ordered shampoo, haldi and a bucket in one go -- no questions asked.

ghee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gpkp/Wikimedia Commons

1,05,16,879 kg desi ghee was ordered this year via Blinkit. Are you surprised?

mango

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

64,56,486 mangoes were delivered in 2025, because it's always mango season somewhere and there are always mango lovers anywhere.

Socks

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sockiplast67/Wikimedia Commons

One customer all by himself/herself ordered 342 pairs of socks. There is no clinical name for that, so let's catalogue it ourselves -- mojamania.

shampoo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

88,13,019 bottles of shampoo were added to carts. And purchased.

watermelon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Steve Evans/Wikimedia Commons

Someone ordered 994 watermelons. What do you think they were making? 2,000 mojitos?

honey and ginger

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Honey and ginger were ordered together 1,21,430 times proving it is the nation’s favourite home remedy combo.

blinkit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Blinkit

Indians tipped Blinkit riders a generous ₹47,36,59,235. Shabash!

