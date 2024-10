Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh -- who is also his father AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's heir apparent -- met fellow Hyderabadi Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in the state.

