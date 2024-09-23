News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 to ease litigation woes

Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 to ease litigation woes

By Harsh Kumar & Bhavini Mishra
September 23, 2024 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union finance ministry on Thursday notified the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, which will come into effect on October 1.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

This scheme will allow taxpayers to settle appeals, writ petitions, and special leave petitions pending in the Supreme Court, high courts, and appellate tribunals before the cutoff date of July 22.

Though the scheme’s operational date has been announced, the final date for the scheme is yet to be determined.

 

The scheme states if a taxpayer has a direct tax appeal pending before a commissioner, tribunal, high court, or Supreme Court, they can choose not to litigate and instead settle the appeal by paying the full tax amount, thereby waiving any interest and penalties.

This applies to cases where the taxpayer has filed an appeal.

The scheme was brought for the first time in 2020, to facilitate settling direct tax appeals pending till January 31 that year, with the Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals), the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, high courts, or the Supreme Court.

At that time 483,000 appeals were pending, with Rs 4.96 trillion locked in these disputes.

Till now, there are 544,000 appeals just before the Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals) and the amount of disputed money has ballooned to Rs 10.6 trillion.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech in July, said: “While our concerted efforts to reduce the pendency of appeals at various appellate forums are beginning to show good results, it will continue to engage our highest attention.”

“With tax payment rates set to increase by 10 per cent starting January 1, 2025, it is crucial for companies to evaluate their pending income tax litigation from both a cost-benefit standpoint and a broader non-tax perspective.

"The rules and forms for VSV 2.0 have also been announced.

"Given the limited time window, an informed decision on opting for the scheme should be made promptly,” said Karishma R. Phatarphekar, partner, Deloitte India.

Transfer pricing (TP) is a significant issue in tax disputes among multinationals, leading to high-stakes demands.

In transfer-pricing cases, there is a provision for secondary adjustment tax.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harsh Kumar & Bhavini Mishra
Source: source
 
Print this article
Are I-T Returns Details Private?
Are I-T Returns Details Private?
JSW MG to launch 4 luxury cars
JSW MG to launch 4 luxury cars
India 2nd country after US to make Mercedes 7-seater
India 2nd country after US to make Mercedes 7-seater
BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign
BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign
SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means
SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means
Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead
Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Battle Of The Two Wills

The Battle Of The Two Wills

New Toll Data Collection Tool A Privacy Risk?

New Toll Data Collection Tool A Privacy Risk?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances