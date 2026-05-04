UPI Transactions Surge To 22.35 Billion In April

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions soared to 22.35 billion in April, demonstrating the increasing adoption of digital payments in India and its growing global presence.

Key Points UPI transactions reached 22.35 billion in April, showing continued growth in digital payments.

UPI transactions increased by 25% in April compared to the same period last year.

UPI accounts for 85% of all digital transactions in India, highlighting its dominance.

UPI is now operational in eight countries, facilitating seamless international payments for Indians.

About 22.35 billion transactions were carried out through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in April, Department of Financial Services said on Monday.

UPI Transaction Growth and Volume

In volume terms, UPI transactions grew 25 per cent in April 2026 over the April 2025 when it was 17.89 billion.

The UPI transactions had touched a record high of 22.64 billion in volume terms in March, up from 20.39 billion recorded in February.

"UPI achieves 22.35 Bn transaction count in April'26!," Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.

UPI Security and Usage

UPI combines the ease of use with strong security while following the RBI's two-factor authentication rule. This first factor is the mobile number linked to the user's bank and the second is the UPI PIN, making transactions quick and safe from unauthorised access.

Today, UPI accounts for about 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India. Its impact goes beyond national borders, powering nearly 50 per cent of global real-time digital payments.

UPI International Expansion

UPI is already live in eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar. This allows Indians travelling or living there to pay seamlessly without the usual hassles of foreign transactions.

About NPCI

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

It runs the UPI used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.