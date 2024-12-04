News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » UPI Frauds Cost Indians Rs 485 Crore

UPI Frauds Cost Indians Rs 485 Crore

By Ajinkya Kawale, Aathira Varier
December 04, 2024 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In FY24 alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

Indians have lost Rs 485 crore (Rs 4.85 billion) to frauds on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across 632,000 reported incidents during the ongoing financial year (2024-25/FY25) until September, according to data from the ministry of finance.

Since 2022-2023, UPI-related frauds have accounted for a cumulative loss of Rs 2,145 crore (Rs 21.45 billion) across 2.7 million reported incidents.

In 2023-2024 (FY24) alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore (Rs 10.87 billion).

The rise in UPI-related frauds coincides with the growth in the number of users and the total transactions processed on the real-time payments system.

However, the share of UPI-related fraudulent transactions is minuscule when compared to the cumulative volume and value of transactions processed by the real-time payments system.

In the ongoing financial year (FY25), until September, UPI recorded 85.6 billion transactions amounting to Rs 122 trillion.

In FY24, it processed 131.12 billion transactions with a value of around Rs 200 trillion.

At present, India has a base of over 400 million unique users who use UPI for real-time payments.

The increase in UPI-related frauds follows a similar trajectory to the rise in bank frauds.

The number of bank frauds has more than trebled to 32,363, amounting to Rs 2,714.64 crore (Rs 27.1464 billion) in FY24, compared to 2021-2022, when 8,752 frauds were reported, amounting to Rs 9,298.4 crore (Rs 92.984 billion)

The Reserve Bank of India has implemented the Central Payments Fraud Information Registry (CPFIR), a Web-based payment-related fraud reporting tool since March 2020.

All regulated entities are required to report payment-related frauds to the CPFIR, said Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha.

Victims of cyberfraud incidents, including financial frauds on UPI, can report them on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, as well as the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajinkya Kawale, Aathira Varier
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh
'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh
After UPI and ULI, what banks plan to do next
After UPI and ULI, what banks plan to do next
RBI set to launch UPI-like unified lending platform
RBI set to launch UPI-like unified lending platform
Not surge, but...: EC on jump in Maha voter turnout
Not surge, but...: EC on jump in Maha voter turnout
'Meetings Are Set Up At 2 Am'
'Meetings Are Set Up At 2 Am'
Pakistan's surprise decision for South Africa Tests
Pakistan's surprise decision for South Africa Tests
SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Badal
SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Badal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
How To Stay Safe From UPI Frauds
How To Stay Safe From UPI Frauds
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances