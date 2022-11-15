News
Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

By Yoshita Singh
November 15, 2022 23:05 IST
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries.

Elon Musk

Photograph: Kyle Grillot/Reuters

“Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries.

"This is a fact, not a “claim”.

 

"10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common.

"Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones.

"The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app,” Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he would “like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!

"I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong,” he said.

In another tweet, he said “Same app in the US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.

"There are ~1200 “microservices” server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.

"Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.”

Yoshita Singh in New Delhi
Source: PTI
 
