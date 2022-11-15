News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget may tweak capital gains tax regime

Budget may tweak capital gains tax regime

Source: PTI
November 15, 2022 21:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Budget may tweak capital gains taxes levied on equity, debt and immovable property to bring parity in varied tax rates and holding period, a senior official said.

Budget

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Explaining the rationale, the official said there needs to have an alignment in tax rate and holding period for all the asset class.

Changes in capital gain tax expected in Budget, the official said.

 

The Budget for 2023-24 fiscal would be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

When asked about possible tinkering in capital gains tax, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta said: "It's part of budget process, can't divulge."

Under the Income Tax Act, gains from sale of capital assets -- both movable and immovable -- are subject to 'capital gains tax'.

The Act, however, excludes movable personal assets such as cars, apparels and furniture from this tax.

The official said the current capital gains tax structure is 'complicated' and hence needs a relook.

"We are looking at the suggestions that have come in from stakeholders," the official added.

Depending upon the period of holding an asset, the long-term or short-term capital gains tax is levied.

The Act provides for separate rates of taxes for both categories of gains.

The method of computation also differs for both the categories.

Currently, long term capital gains on shares is taxable at 10 per cent when the holding period exceeds 1 year.

For debt and immovable property, the tax rate is 20 per cent, while the holding period is 3 years and 2 years respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
US orders Air India to pay a fine of $122.9 million
US orders Air India to pay a fine of $122.9 million
Exports decline sharply in Oct; trade deficit widens
Exports decline sharply in Oct; trade deficit widens
Over 95% Indian cos fall prey to 'new fraud' incidents
Over 95% Indian cos fall prey to 'new fraud' incidents
IPL: Williamson, Bravo among big names let go
IPL: Williamson, Bravo among big names let go
Modi, Xi come face to face at G20 dinner, shake hands
Modi, Xi come face to face at G20 dinner, shake hands
Won't interfere in Kerala govt unless..: Governor Khan
Won't interfere in Kerala govt unless..: Governor Khan
Public servants should not blabber insults: SC
Public servants should not blabber insults: SC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly

Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances