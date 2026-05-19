TVS Venu Group to bolster financial services presence with Jana SFB stake

TVS Venu Group is set to acquire a significant 9.9 per cent minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank, reinforcing its commitment to India's expanding financial services sector and digital economy.

IMAGE: Sudarshan Venu, chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company. Photograph: Wikipedia

Key Points TVS Venu Group will acquire up to a 9.9 per cent equity stake in Jana Small Finance Bank, with 4.9 per cent held by TVS Motor Company.

The investment aligns with TVS Venu's strategy to support high-quality institutions serving India's growing financial needs and digital financial ecosystem.

Jana Small Finance Bank has a strong presence in mass retail and MSME banking, serving over 12 million customers across 822 outlets.

The transaction will allow for mutual collaboration and is subject to necessary approvals and customary closing conditions.

TVS Venu Group already has a significant presence in India's financial services sector through TVS Credit Services and is acquiring PGIM India Asset Management.

TVS Venu Group has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase for an equity ownership of up to 9.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

The equity ownership includes 4.9 per cent to be owned by TVS Motor Company, subject to all applicable approvals.

Strategic Investment in India's Financial Sector

TVS Venu Group comprises TVS Motor, TVS Credit, TVS Emerald and other entities, including promoter entities with a revenue of $6.5 billion in FY26.

Industrialist S P Lohia, founder of Indorama Corporation and Shruti Lohia, through her investment vehicle 2i Capital PCC also have invested in it.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, "We firmly believe that a key driver to India's growth is the strengthening and expansion of India's financial services.

"We have been serving more than 44 million financial services customers across more than 100,000 touch points across India, and are excited about the huge opportunity that the sector presents.

"This investment in Jana is aligned with TVS Venu's long-term approach to support high-quality institutions that serve India's growing financial needs and its expanding digital financial ecosystem."

Jana SFB's Market Presence and Future Collaboration

The investment in Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana) will allow for mutual collaboration in various areas for the long-term success of the Bank, subject to applicable laws. Jana has an established presence in mass retail and MSME banking, a strong growing secured lending base and a national distribution footprint.

With over 12 million customers served, 822 outlets across 23 states and 2 Union Territories, and advances and deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore as of March 31, 2026, the Bank offers a strong platform for long-term participation in India's credit, savings, and investment growth.

"Jana Small Finance Bank has built a credible banking franchise with a strong presence across customer segments central to India's credit, savings, and investment growth.

"We are also excited to welcome new investors, particularly the highly respected industrialist S P Lohia, founder of Indorama Corporation and Shruti Lohia, through her investment vehicle 2i Capital PCC," Sudarshan said.

TVS Venu Group's Expanding Portfolio

The transaction will be completed after receipt of necessary approvals and fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

TVS Venu already has a long-standing presence in India's financial services sector through TVS Credit Services, a leading Non-Banking Financial Companies offering consumer and retail loans to millions of customers across India.

It has also signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent stake in PGIM India Asset Management.

The group operates as an institutional platform to build, anchor and scale globally respected enterprises focused on mobility, financial services, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. With a presence across over 90 countries, TVS Venu brings together a portfolio of over 64,000 people representing over 50 nationalities, with centres of excellence across India, Indonesia, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The flagship of the Group, TVS Motor Company, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and a global leader in sustainable mobility.

The TVS group portfolio also includes Norton Motorcycles, one of the world's most iconic motorcycle marques, headquartered in the United Kingdom.

In financial services TVS Credit Services and Home Credit India are India's leading Non-Banking Financial Companies offering Two-Wheeler Loans, Consumer Durable and Mobile Phone Loans, Tractor loans, Used Car and Used Commercial Vehicle Loans. TVS Emerald is a leading real estate developer in India.