TVS Motor Inducts Ravindran Shanmugam As Independent Director

TVS Motor Company has appointed Ravindran Shanmugam, an AI and technology expert, as an independent director to drive digital transformation and strengthen its future growth strategy.

Key Points TVS Motor Company appoints Ravindran Shanmugam as an independent director to leverage his expertise in technology and AI.

Shanmugam's experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses and digital transformation will support TVS Motor's growth ambitions.

Sudarshan Venu highlights Shanmugam's valuable depth in digital and AI-led transformation for the TVS Motor board.

Shanmugam aims to contribute to TVS Motor's long-term growth through technology-led transformation and consumer-focused innovation.

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the induction of seasoned technology entrepreneur and business leader Ravindran Shanmugam as an independent director of the company for five years.

Shanmugam is currently the co-founder and executive chairman of a Singapore-based, AI-enabled interior design and renovation platform, Mablle.

His appointment to the position is effective from May 13 and is subject to shareholders' approval, TVS Motor Company said.

Shanmugam's Expertise and Experience

Shanmugam carries with him extensive experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses, digital transformation and AI-led platforms across global markets.

"Ravindran Shanmugam brings deep expertise in digital and consumer-focused businesses, and AI-led transformation, along with strong experience in strategy, entrepreneurship and scaling businesses across global markets. His perspectives will add valuable depth to the TVS Motor board as we continue to strengthen our future-ready growth ambitions," said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Shanmugam's Background

Shanmugam has also worked as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, advising businesses on growth and strategy.

An alumnus of the University of Oxford, Shanmugam brings deep expertise in technology, innovation, platform businesses and strategic governance, the company said.

Future of Mobility

"Mobility is being reshaped by technology, digital ecosystems, AI and evolving consumer expectations, and TVS Motor is well positioned to play a meaningful role in this transformation. I look forward to contributing to the board's deliberations and supporting the company's long-term growth journey with perspectives from technology-led transformation, platform businesses and consumer-focused innovation," said Shanmugam.