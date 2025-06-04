HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against RInfra

Tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against RInfra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 17:27 IST

x

In a big relief to Reliance Infrastructure, appellate tribunal NCLAT on Wednesday stayed the insolvency proceedings against the company.

Anil Ambani

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspended the order passed by the NCLT over an appeal filed by it.

 

"In the appeal filed, the NCLAT, today has suspended the Order dated May 30, 2025 passed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai in case no. C.P. (IB)/624(MB)2022, admitting the company into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process," it said.

On May 30, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency plea against the company filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.

This was opposed by Reliance Infra, saying that it has made the full payment of Rs 92.68 crore to Dhursar Solar Power Pvt Ltd towards claims of tariff, making the initiation of insolvency proceedings infructuous.

"The company has made full payment of Rs 92.68 crore to Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited, towards claim of tariff as per the Energy Purchase Agreement with the company," Reliance Infra had said in a stock exchange filing on June 2.

In April 2022, IDBI Trusteeship had filed a petition for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Reliance Infrastructure, alleging a default of Rs 88.68 crore as of August 28, 2018, plus interest.

The default was on payment of 10 invoices raised between 2017 and 2018 by Dhursar Solar Power Private Ltd (DSPPL) for supplying solar energy to Reliance Infrastructure.

IDBI Trusteeship, being the security trustee of DSPPL, sought payments against the invoices from Reliance Infrastructure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why RBI is likely to cut repo rate by another 25 bps
Why RBI is likely to cut repo rate by another 25 bps
Maruti lines up Rs 925 cr to ramp up solar capacity
Maruti lines up Rs 925 cr to ramp up solar capacity
'India may become biggest natural diamond market'
'India may become biggest natural diamond market'
Tesla Gears Up in Kurla
Tesla Gears Up in Kurla
Global majors keen to make e-cars in India
Global majors keen to make e-cars in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 2

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

webstory image 3

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

VIDEOS

Narendra Modi Stadium celebrates RCB's historic IPL win0:25

Narendra Modi Stadium celebrates RCB's historic IPL win

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain7:17

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white1:02

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD